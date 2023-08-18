The Winona Symphony Orchestra (WSO) is excited to announce the newest additions to the board of directors and staff: Amy England, board member; Aaron Ruppert, board member; and Viva Graff, arts administrator.
We welcome Amy, Aaron, and Viva to our Winona Symphony community. They each bring unique perspective and expertise to our organization and will further our mission “to provide enriching encounters with classical music through professional performances and educational outreach.” We eagerly anticipate the progress and growth the symphony will make with their leadership.
Founded in 1908 by eminent composer Carl Ruggles, the Winona Symphony Orchestra is the oldest arts organization in Southeast Minnesota. WSO proudly features some of the area’s finest professional musicians under the direction of Dr. Erik Rohde, music professor at the University of Northern Iowa and prominent violinist and conductor.
For information about upcoming WSO events or to purchase tickets, contact us at admin@winonasymphony.org or visit www.winonasymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.