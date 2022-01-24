The city of Winona has declared a tag and tow operation to facilitate snow removal for the downtown area. This area is from Huff Street to Franklin Street and from Broadway to Levee Park Drive on January 25, 2022, from 12:01 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.
The Alternate Side Parking Ordinance will be strictly enforced during these hours. Tag and tow will be in effect on the even-numbered side of the street and in Municipal Parking Lot One at Second and Center streets. To avoid a ticket, park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
