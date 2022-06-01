The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and Alma Tails of Hope will host an event on June 4 at 7 p.m. at Merrick State Park outside Fountain City. The K-9 unit will have a dog and do demonstrations of what the K-9 police dog does. Alma Tails of Hope is a pet rescue animal shelter in Buffalo County. They will be bringing some of their pets that need forever homes to this program.
This truly will be an exciting night to attend the free event at the Merrick State Park Nature Center. Remember a valid Wisconsin Park pass is required for park admission.
