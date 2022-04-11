TBTN 2022 - 01

Attendees at Take Back the Night gathered in the Science Lab Center Atrium at Winona State University.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Take Back the Night aims to raise awareness of the impact sexual assault has on our community. One hundred and ten people attended the annual event on April 7, co-sponsored by the Advocacy Center of Winona and WSU’s Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies.