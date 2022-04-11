April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Take Back the Night aims to raise awareness of the impact sexual assault has on our community. One hundred and ten people attended the annual event on April 7, co-sponsored by the Advocacy Center of Winona and WSU’s Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies.
Latest News
- Cardinals track makes plenty of noise at UW-L
- Warrior tennis sweeps Sioux Falls
- Cardinals dominate Pipers in 9-0 victory
- Winona State softball sweeps Golden Eagles
- Cardinals settle for MIAC split vs. Oles
- Cardinals fall twice to St. Olaf
- Winona State opens UMD series with win
- Beginners, public welcome at 3-D archery shoot
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.