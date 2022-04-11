Members of the Sons of Norway in Winona and the general public are invited to hear Dr. Heather Cichanowski on Saturday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Dr. Cichanowski will reflect upon her experiences serving as team physician for the USA Cross Country Ski Team, specifically at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
As a primary care sports medicine physician at TRIA Woodbury, she remains active in the local cross country ski community, gives talks on injury prevention and participates in ski events herself. Dr. Cichanowski recently co-authored a chapter on patellofemoral pain in The Female Athlete and has published research relating knee pain and hip strength specific to collegiate female athletes. This promises to be interesting and informative. All are invited.
