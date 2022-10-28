Teamster donation to WAHS 2022

Submitted photo

 

From left are WAHS staff members Gracie, Autumn, and Erica, Teamster Local 120 Representative John Chappuis, WAHS staff Jessi, Shanna, and Grace, on the floor, showing off, George the puppy.

If you can have fun and raise money for a good cause, you should. And that is what the Teamsters Local 120 did. They held minnow races at the Leighton Broadcasting Winona Craft Beer Tour in June. With a $1 donation to the Winona Area Humane Society, you could race a minnow. The money collected from the race was matched by the Teamster Local 120 for a total donation to the WAHS of $276.

WAHS staffer Erica said, “This is a difficult time in the animal rescue world right now, so our organization is extremely grateful for the thoughtful donation [from Teamsters Local 120].”