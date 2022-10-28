If you can have fun and raise money for a good cause, you should. And that is what the Teamsters Local 120 did. They held minnow races at the Leighton Broadcasting Winona Craft Beer Tour in June. With a $1 donation to the Winona Area Humane Society, you could race a minnow. The money collected from the race was matched by the Teamster Local 120 for a total donation to the WAHS of $276.
WAHS staffer Erica said, “This is a difficult time in the animal rescue world right now, so our organization is extremely grateful for the thoughtful donation [from Teamsters Local 120].”
