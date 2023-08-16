For the safety of participants and volunteers involved in the Goodview Gallop on Saturday, August 19, from 7-10 a.m., Theurer Boulevard will be temporarily closed west of 41st Street to the corner of Wenonah Road and Patenaude Drive by the old Badger Equipment. In addition, Galewski Drive, Patenaude Drive, and Industrial Park Road will be temporarily closed to traffic from 7-10 a.m. Please find an alternate route during this timeframe.