The United States Tennis Association Northern section (USTA Northern) partnered with two Winona-based organizations on March 5 to hold a tennis event focused on raising money and collecting food for donation. The event, Serving With Purpose - Feed the Need, raised a grand total of $2,702 in cash
donations. In addition to the cash donations, 81 pounds of food was donated to Winona Volunteer Services.
“We started Serving With Purpose events on a simple concept — communities around our state and in the Northern section host events every year,” said USTA Northern Junior Recreational Coordinator Natalie Stevens. “This is one of the ways we can give back, and it’s been amazing to see the generosity.”
The first Serving With Purpose event was held in 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis., and another will be held March 19 in Minneapolis, Minn.
“The Winona Area Tennis Association was so proud to team up with the USTA in putting on such a great event. To be able to bring kids together from several communities while supporting our local community was truly special,” said Winona Area Tennis Association board member Bill Drazkowski. “I cannot thank the USTA enough for putting their time and talent to work towards such a noble cause. The USTA teams work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our youth all over the country. We are so proud to help them in this mission.”
USTA Northern is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and one of 17 sections nationally of the United States Tennis Association. Its mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and northwestern Wisconsin. Tennis is a sport for all ages and skill levels, and USTA Northern strives for an inclusive environment for every player to enjoy and grow within the game.
