Patrons can now sign up to receive text messages about programming, closures, and more from the Winona Public Library. To sign up for alerts, go to cityofwinona.com/list.aspx. Select to receive notifications from the library or other city departments.
These messages are different from signing up for hold notifications for materials. To sign up for those notifications, go to selco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/win, and log into your library account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.