The 1900s photographer who exposed child labor

Steve Schild, an emeritus professor at Saint Mary’s University, gave the Winona Learning Club a moving presentation on June 6 about the child-labor photographs of Lewis Hine in the early 1900s. Lewis Hine waged his crusade against the outrages of child labor by photographing children in their filthy, dangerous workplaces such as coal mines, textile mills, canneries, factories and commercial farms. His work, often done at great personal risk from those who wanted such ugly realities to remain hidden, was a key part of efforts to reform child-labor laws, efforts that had little success until the late 1930s.
Schild credited the following sources for his presentation: “America and Lewis Hine: Photographs, 1904-40” by The Aperture Foundation and “Kids at Work: Lewis Hine and the Crusade Against Child Labor” by Russell Freedman.
