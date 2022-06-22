On Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m., Craig Johnson will give a special presentation on The Birth of the Longsword at Castlerock Museum in Alma.
The program will use period artwork and surviving examples to explore the origin of the longsword in medieval Europe. The use of the sword in two hands is a key focus of most of the surviving combat manuals of the 15th century, but the origin of its form and early use is unclear. Craig will look at the various influences and weapons that contributed to the birth of the longsword and how it became such a focus of our ideas of the medieval period today.
Craig Johnson is the production manager of arms and armor and secretary of The Oakeshott Institute. He has taught and published on the history of arms, armor, and Western martial arts for over 30 years. He has lectured at several schools and Universities, WMAW, HEMAC, 4W, and ICMS at Kalamazoo, Mich. His experiences include iron smelting, jousting, theatrical combat instruction and choreography, historical research, European martial arts and crafting weapons and armor since 1985.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50-percent discount. Castlerock Museum will be open at 1 p.m. for visitors that would like to see the exhibits beforehand. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.