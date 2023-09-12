Join us at the Winona County History Center (WCHC) at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, for the thrilling story of Winona County veteran Arthur Gerald Donahue who went to war in the defense of democracy more than a year before Pearl Harbor. Aviator Art Donahue joined Britain’s Royal Air Force in 1940 to fly the legendary Supermarine Spitfire fighter in combat against the overwhelming German Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain and later flew Hurricane fighters in defense of Singapore against invading Japanese forces.
Frederick Beseler will share Art’s story as an aviator and author and will read from the two books that Art Donahue wrote, “Tally Ho! Yankee in a Spitfire” and “Last Flight from Singapore.” His first book, “Tally Ho!,” was based on Art’s article that appeared in the Saturday Evening Post magazine. “Last Flight” was published posthumously when Art and his Spitfire “Message from Minnesota” were lost in combat over the English Channel 81 years ago on September 11, 1942. His squadron mates found the manuscript among Art’s belongings when he failed to return.
Art Donahue’s service is commemorated on the Battle of Britain Monument in London, on the Memorial to the Missing at Runnymede in England, and on the St. Charles’ Veterans Memorial.
Frederick is retired after 40 years as a technical, advertising, and marketing writer and editor in the commercial air conditioning industry. He has written numerous articles and speaks often on aviation, the Civil War, and steamboating history. In 2001, his article about Art Donahue was published in the Battle of Britain Historical Society’s annual magazine. He spoke about Art Donahue in 2021 at the annual Twin Cities Antiquarian Book Fair at St. Thomas University. Earlier this year, he presented on the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of World War II at the Richard I. Bong World War II Museum in Superior, Wis., and recently at the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis. Frederick is also a pilot and a past member of the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame.
This program is free and open to the public. Learn more by visiting the Winona County Historical Society online at winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723.
