On Saturday, August 27, at 2 p.m., Luke Kramer will give a special presentation on “The Sword in Motion: An Overview of Fight Books from the Late Middle Ages and Early Renaissance” at Castlerock Museum in Alma.
Looking at swords is fascinating, but what would that same artifact on the wall be capable of in the hands of one who knows how to use it? Fortunately, our ancestors have left us a glimpse of the past in combat manuals that allow us to envision the sword as it was used in its heyday. Join Luke Kramer, instructor at Driftless HEMA, for a look at these fight books over the ages, starting with the earliest known depiction of sword and buckler, up through the rise of the rapier. Come and see how the changes in weapon technology (and social customs) necessitated the adaptation of new forms of martial art.
After the brief overview, members of Driftless HEMA will demonstrate the combat system of notable fencing masters Johannes Liechtenauer and Nicoletto Giganti in the museum courtyard, weather permitting. We hope to see you leave with renewed admiration for a martial art that is much more than Hollywood would have you believe.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50 percent discount. Castlerock Museum will be open at 1 p.m. for visitors that would like to see the exhibits beforehand. Seating is limited, and reservations are encouraged. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
