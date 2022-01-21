Allen Blake Sheldon will discuss his new book, “Amphibians and Reptiles of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan” at the Winona Bird Club’s February meeting, February 2 at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center. “Writing this nature book involved some head-butting with the editor, who is a renowned nature photographer but not a herpetologist,” says Sheldon.
Sheldon waded into partly-frozen streams at night to photograph frogs, salamanders and their eggs for his book. He waited long hours for glass lizards and racerunners to emerge from eggs, and searched the undersides of rocks in streams for mudpuppy eggs. Sheldon’s book includes all amphibian and reptile species and subspecies in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Kollath+Stensas Publishing will release his book February 22, but we can buy copies at the meeting. You can also pre-order copies online.
Sheldon’s quietly one of our area’s leading conservationists. He’s photographed endangered cricket frogs at Prairie Island, red-shouldered hawks at Aghaming and timber rattlesnakes, which use our blufflands. His photos have appeared in National Wildlife, National Geographic, Natural History, Wildlife Conservation, Sierra, Audubon etc.
Sheldon’s been photographing wildlife for over 40 years. He promotes the understanding of amphibians and reptiles, writing articles for magazines and presenting programs for environmental or photography groups. He currently lives in Trempealeau and frequently roams the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, and Perrot State Park.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are required to attend Sheldon’s presentation. Monthly meetings of the Winona Bird Club are free and open to the public. You can join the club by sending annual dues, $20 (individual), $30 (family) to Richie Swanson, Winona Bird Club, PO Box 1054, Winona MN 55987.
Sheldon’s book is available at tinyurl.com/5x3aybkk.
