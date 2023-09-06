The ThinkPINK Color Fun Run/Walk to benefit local people undergoing treatment for breast cancer will be on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Early bird registration, which includes a T-shirt, ends September 15. Registration can be completed online at www.runsignup.com/THINKPINKWinona.
Vanessa Southworth, community well-being director with Live Well Winona, is a ThinkPINK Color Fun Run/Walk planning committee member, and she has a personal reason for getting involved with this event. “At age 40, I learned how having breast cancer can change your life,” said Southworth. “I’m five years out and currently cancer-free. This event is a way to honor and remember those we have lost and to celebrate, share hope, and support those who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer.”
The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk begins and ends at Unity Park, 860 Parks Avenue, behind Winona Health. Sign-in and activities will open at 9 a.m., and brief opening remarks will kick off the run/walk at 10 a.m.
This Winona Health Foundation fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Fund is in its third year. All funds raised through this event stay in our community to help those affected by breast cancer through the Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund.
Those who have questions or are interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact Thinkpinkwinona@winonahealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.