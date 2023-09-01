This article ran 25 years ago in the Sept. 2, 1998, Winona Post, when the newly formed Cotter Junior High School and Bluffview Montessori Middle School shared what is today Winona State University’s Helble Hall. It was edited for relevance.
by JEROME CHRISTENSON
“It’s been a wild summer,” said Bluffview Montessori School Director David Boneham. “But we’re just finishing up things and just about set to go.”
This fall will mark the first year for both Cotter Junior High School and Bluffview Montessori Middle School.
Cotter Junior High School was formed last spring when the Winona Area Catholic Schools transferred responsibility for seventh and eighth grades to Cotter.
The Winona School Board authorized the creation of a middle school program at the Bluffview Charter School last year.
“We’re going to be ready. It won’t be 100%, but we’ll open on schedule,” said Cotter Junior High School Director Craig Junker. Cotter Junior High students will arrive for orientation and the first day of class on Thursday, September 3.
Bluffview has delayed opening until Tuesday, September 8, the day after Labor Day. “We needed just a little more time to finish getting cleaned up and set up,” Boneham said. Since the children attending Bluffview are much younger and many of the activities in a Montessori classroom take place on the floor, Boneham said that he and the Bluffview staff wanted to have everything in order before children came into the classrooms.
“We may have a little dust in the corners on Thursday,” Junker said of Cotter Junior High, “but it’s amazing what’s been accomplished in six or seven weeks.”
Over the course of a summer two new schools have been created, two schools have moved and the building at the corner of Wabasha and Lafayette streets has been remodeled to accommodate them.
“We’ve been busy,” Boneham said.
“We have a much smaller program,” he continued. “Compared to Cotter, it’s almost minuscule.”
The Bluffview Middle School will begin this fall with 10 seventh graders. Eighth grade will be added next fall.
Boneham said that enrollment was limited to ensure that the class would contain a critical mass of students who had experienced the Montessori method of teaching and learning.
“It is a continuation of our preschool through sixth grade Montessori program,” Boneham explained.
He said that the entire Montessori program will enroll nearly 140 students, kindergarten through seventh grade, with another 40 or so enrolled in Montessori preschool.
On the other side of the building, Junker expects a similar number of kids to come through the doors for orientation Thursday.
But getting ready for school to start meant major moves for both schools.
Since science labs and other facilities needed for the junior high were on the east side of the building where the charter had been housed, Montessori moved from the east to the west wing of the building as former St. Stan’s Middle School teachers moved their classrooms across town to their new quarters.
Throughout the summer, crews from Schwab Construction have been tearing out and rebuilding walls, taking down ceilings, installing computer network conduits, installing a sprinkler system, and otherwise bringing the building into compliance with all building fire and accessibility codes.
“Schwab has really hustled through here. It’s been amazing,” Boneham said.
He said that new ceilings and light fixtures won’t be installed in many classrooms and the computer network won’t be up and running until the end of the month, but that the enthusiasm of parents, staff, and students would carry them through.
“The teachers have been working so hard, parents have been pitching in, and the kids keep poking their heads in to check things out,” Junker said. “I think we’re at the beginning of a great year.”
