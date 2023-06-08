Bishop Robert Barron will host a Diocesan Eucharistic Congress entitled, “This is My Body,” on Saturday, June 10, in Mankato, Minn., at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Eucharistic Congress, which is expecting 5,000 participants, will include talks on the importance of the Eucharist from well-known speakers, including Bishop Barron, Dr. Timothy O’Malley, Barbara Heil, Dr. Hosffman Ospino, Sr. Alicia Torres, and Sr. Eileen Leon. The day will include opportunities for Eucharistic Adoration and Confession and will conclude with a Mass celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi (Latin for Body of Christ) and an outdoor Eucharistic Procession. Music will be provided by Luke Spehar and a track for Spanish speakers will be available.
Opportunities to provide service will be available throughout the day, including a food-pack service with Kids Against Hunger and the assembly of care packages for the homeless. There will also be a variety of vendors from educational and vocational organizations available throughout the day.
“The Eucharistic Congress will be an opportunity to gather the faithful of my diocese and beyond to witness to and to strengthen the belief that Jesus Christ is really, truly, and substantially present in the Eucharist,” said Bishop Barron. “I very much look forward to this Eucharistic Congress and see it as a tremendous opportunity to invigorate the faith of the people of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester whom I am blessed to shepherd.”
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 99 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools, and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona.
Tickets are still available, but the event is almost at capacity. To register and learn more about the Congress, please visit www.eucharist.dowr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.