The Winona County Historic Society’s (WCHS) Holiday House Tour is Sunday, December 4, and goes from 3 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at the History Center: $18 for the public or $15 for members.
The WCHS has hosted this favorite winter fundraiser for over 30 years. It is a self-guided tour of six homes and a church. Tickets include a map, location histories, and a bag for your shoes. The tour can be done in any order and tickets are available now and the day of the tour at the History Center.
Explore some of Winona's historic homes and get inspired for the holiday season! This year the tour features apartments and common spaces in the former Madison and Central Elementary schools. You will also find some festive treats and live music along the way. The History Center is open during the tour. Tickets include a coupon for the History Center Shop.
Tickets must be presented at each location for entry. We ask attendees to remove their shoes at the private residences. Volunteers will be at the homes to help and answer questions. Only public restrooms at the History Center, church, or other public locations (like gas stations) may be used, not in the homes. Thank you for not touching and respecting these private properties. We thank the wonderful owners of these properties for sharing them for this event.
2022 tour stops:
- 7th St. Retreat (Steve and Nancy Bachler), 153 West Wabasha (Seventh) Street
- Gina and Michael Henderson House, 214 West Wabasha (Seventh) Street
- Central School Apartments (Central Square), 317 Market Street
- Madison School Apartments (Madison Place), 515 West Wabasha (Seventh) Street
- Grulkowski House (Fran Edstrom), 1629 Clubview Road
- The Broadway Exchange (Damon & Tanya Dais and Tammy & Tanner Remlinger), 663 East Broadway (Sixth Street), and
- Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 West Broadway (Sixth Street).
The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.