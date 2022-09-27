Tipton, Matthew Michael

Matthew Michael Tipton, 40, of Winona and formerly of Buffalo, Minn., died on September 15, 2022.
Matthew was born on May 20, 1982, to Michael and Karen (Wachendorf). He graduated with a degree in finance from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He worked as a financial consultant and most recently in sales at Slumberland in Winona. Matt especially enjoyed fishing! He created so many wonderful memories fishing with family and friends. Matt was a friendly and genuine man.
Matt is survived by his parents, Michael and Karen Tipton.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Miles and Sara Wachendorf, Royal Tipton, and Mary Tipton; and the love of his life, Jackie Busch.
No services are being held, but cards for the family may be sent to Hoff Celebration of Life Center, c/o Matt Tipton Family, 3480 Service Drive, Winona, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
