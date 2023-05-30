The Winona Knights of Columbus 639 would like to thank the people of Winona County and visitors to Winona for contributing to our recent 2023 Tootsie Roll fund drive. We collected approximately $7,400 for the six local organizations that work with people with developmental disabilities and other charitable organizations, including ARC Southeastern Minnesota Region 5 and 6, Compass, Catholic Charities, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, Home and Community Options, and Winona County DAC. Thanks again on their behalf.
