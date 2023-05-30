The circus is coming to town. The Torres One-Ring Family Circus will be making several appearances during this year’s Steamboat Days. The circus is an exciting combination of acrobats, aerialists, dangerous juggling, fire-breathing, clowns, thrilling daredevils, and a lot of comedy.
The Torres Circus has been providing family entertainment throughout the United States for the past 25 years and has been an integral part of the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus. It’s been called a first-class circus and of the nation’s most entertaining.
They will be performing several shows from Thursday through Sunday at Steamboat Days. Located in the parking lot at Second and Center Streets, there will be shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday evenings, with a third 5:30 p.m. show on Saturday.
The Torres Family Circus performances at Winona’s community celebration are sponsored in part by Hurry Back Productions and are free and open to the public. Steamboat Days is June 14-18. Find out more about the circus and other festival events at www.winonasteamboatdays.com.
