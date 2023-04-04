The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) is excited to introduce a new spring fundraiser tour event. On Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., go on the Swing into Spring Tour: Winona’s Glorious Glass. Get your ticket and guide booklet for $15 for members or $18 for the public at the Winona County History Center, on sale now and the day of the tour. Each spring, WCHS will offer a new tour theme. “To introduce this new annual tour event, we wanted to feature Winona’s stained glass,” says museum educator Jennifer Weaver, “because stained glass is one of the most asked about topics by visitors and locals alike.”
Swing into banks, churches, businesses, museums, and more to learn about the amazing stained glass heritage of Winona. Held April 22, this is a self-guided tour that can be enjoyed in any order. Stops include St. Mary’s Parish, Watkins Administration Building, First Congregational Church, Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka (opening at 10 a.m.), Merchants Bank, WNB Financial, Wesley United Methodist Church, Winona Art Center, Polish Museum, and Winona County History Center. Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser will be giving guided studio tours too.
Attend a prelude program on Thursday, April 20, at 12 p.m. at the Winona County History Center. Garrick Holey, vice president of production at Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser will explore the history of the Willet Hauser stained glass legacy. The Hauser Art Glass Company was formed in Winona by James E. Hauser in response to the need to repair neglected stained glass in the wake of WWII rationing. Learn more about the birth of Winona’s stained glass industry and the other even older companies, like Willet, that joined in from across the nation. This special Partner in History program is free and open to the public.
Swing into Spring is proudly sponsored by WNB Financial. Learn more, and make a plan at winonahistory.org, call 507-454-2723, or stop in the Winona County History Center, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
