Healthy Lake Winona is hosting a tour of pollinator projects in the Pleasant Valley Pollinator Corridor on August 6, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. This self-guided tour features diverse pollinator-friendly landscape projects created through the trailblazing Minnesota Lawns to Legumes Demonstration Neighborhood grant program. Get ideas for using native and pollinator-friendly plants in your yard by touring pocket gardens, pollinator meadows, and a rain garden.
At the forefront of ecological landscaping, the Minnesota Lawns to Legumes Demonstration Neighborhood grant program aims to protect at-risk pollinators, including monarch butterflies and the Minnesota state bee — the federally endangered rusty patched bumblebee. Funding for this grant program is provided by the Environmental Natural Resources Trust Fund through legislation passed in Minnesota in 2019. The local nonprofit organization, Healthy Lake Winona, is a recipient of a Lawns to Legumes Demonstration Neighborhood grant awarded in April 2020. Through the grant, the Pleasant Valley Pollinator Corridor project helps homeowners in Pleasant Valley transform portions of their yards into pollinator-friendly habitat. The goal of the project is to create a corridor of pollinator habitat through the bluff lands and valley of the Pleasant Valley watershed. Forty-two homeowners in Pleasant Valley are currently participating in this corridor project.
Start the “Tour of Pollinator Projects” at 25118 County Road 17, the home of Roberta Bumann, where you can pick up a map and explore resource materials. A Pleasant Valley Pollinator Corridor project representative will be at each site to answer questions about using native and pollinator-friendly plants in landscapes. For more information, visit the website: www.pvpollinators.com.
