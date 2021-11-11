The American Legion along with American Legion Riders Winona Chapter 9, and Toys For Kids will be collecting new or gently used toys on Black Friday, November 26, from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Please help us fill our sleigh with toys for the less fortunate. American Legion is located at 302 East Sarnia Street in Winona.
Latest News
- Five WSHS students inducted into Spanish Honor Society
- Studies find COVID vaccines safe and effective for youth
- WAPS Foundation event breaks fundraising record
- Voting open for Altra community awards
- Winona Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises nearly $50K
- Toy drive at Winona Legion Nov. 26
- Cotter volleyball players recognized
- Local artists, organizations win SEMAC grants
Most Popular
Articles
- Packer Perspective: Arrogant narcissist
- None hurt in apartment fire Saturday morning
- WSHS band teacher Gleason named Teacher of the Year
- Woman critically injured in crash with combine
- Exchange Building: plans for apts., vacation rentals
- Police Blotter
- Winona grad joins Minnesota bar
- Dealers concerned over MN’s new EV rule
- Daley Farm to subject county to literacy test
- Winona man arrested after alleged stabbing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.