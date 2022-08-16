Latsch boathouses

An August 24 event will showcase the history of the Latsch Island boathouse community in Winona.

Local artist Gina Favano has been archiving the early history of the Latsch Island boathouse community and will be giving a talk, showcasing some of the documentation from around the late 70s to the early 90s. This program will be held at the Winona County History Center on August 24 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. 

This has been a multifaceted project that has taken the form of document preservation, oral history interviews, and a podcast that will be released in early September. You can learn more about the work at backchannelradio.org.

Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.