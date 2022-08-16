Local artist Gina Favano has been archiving the early history of the Latsch Island boathouse community and will be giving a talk, showcasing some of the documentation from around the late 70s to the early 90s. This program will be held at the Winona County History Center on August 24 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
This has been a multifaceted project that has taken the form of document preservation, oral history interviews, and a podcast that will be released in early September. You can learn more about the work at backchannelradio.org.
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
