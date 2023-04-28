A hands-on workshop on how to monitor your local stream is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s University in Winona. The free course will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include classroom and streamside sessions. To register, please contact Caroline van Schaik, caroline.ikesumri@gmail.com. Children younger than 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
The workshop is a project of the Winona Will Dilg chapter of the Izaak Walton League (IWLA) and the league’s Upper Mississippi River Initiative (UMRI) in partnership with local certified Save Our Stream (SOS) volunteers.
Sign-in will start at 8:30 a.m. in St. Mary’s University Adducci Science Center; watch for SOS signs from the building’s parking lot. There will be a break for lunch. The campus cafeteria will be open, and there is a patio, if you choose to bring your own. Mud boots or waders are recommended; participants should come dressed for the weather. This workshop qualifies as part of SOS certification, which includes additional online components.
The SOS program was designed 50 years ago by the IWLA as a way to engage people across the country in water quality issues. It has since expanded to include Salt Watch and Nitrate Watch components. The local IWLA chapter with UMRI monitor eight sites in the Driftless region. Details on SOS certification are available at tinyurl.com/4jhtkx9r.
