Terri Karsten and Ann Rethlefsen recently toured Alaska. On December 14, they gave an online presentation to the Winona Learning Club about their trip to Alaska in September 2021. Highlights included memories of the train from Anchorage to Denali National Park, and their time in Denali, Seward, and Homer. Sightings of animal life both on land and sea, along with interesting stops along the way were highlighted.
