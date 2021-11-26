The board of directors of the Treasure Trove Giving Circle is excited to announce the recent award of over $7,000 in grants to the Cochrane-Fountain City School District. The grants, which support educational enhancements or enrichments that are not otherwise funded through normal funding sources, included the following:
Small engines training kit:
Funding of $3,870 providing 10 identical brand new engines and parts, special tools and resource manuals to cover everything from engine theory and operation to troubleshooting. The kits will enable students to receive high quality, science-based and hands-on instruction which will, in turn, encourage them to explore high paying, high demand careers in the outdoor power equipment industry.
Back to School Picnic event:
Funding of $1,020 for signs, decorations and prizes for the Back to School Picnic event held on August 25, 2021. The event was well-attended and kicked off the new school year in a warm and welcoming way.
New teachers/staff swag:
Funding of $750 for C-FC Pirate-themed hats, bags and cups to provide a hearty welcome to new staff and allow them to show their Pirate Pride.
New state champions sign:
Funding of $1,080 to replace the weathered State Champion Cross Country sign with an updated state champions sign. The sign was designed to accommodate state championship information for athletics and other school-sponsored activities.
Sensory space kit:
Funding of $331 to provide sensory items for a K-3 special education classroom to provide for the students' sensory needs so they are better able to focus, regulate their emotions and learn. Items purchased included such items as a wobble chair, sensory sand, weighted blanket and therapy putty.
Voter education and registration:
Funding of $175 to provide refreshments for a voter education and registration event for C-FC seniors by the League of Women Voters.
Funding for the grants was provided by the Treasure Trove Fund, a donor-advised fund held at the Winona Community Foundation which was created in 2020 for the exclusive benefit of C-FC Schools. Anyone can become a part of the Treasure Trove Giving Circle by making a donation to the Treasure Trove Fund. The Treasure Trove Giving Circle’s Board of Directors will soon be launching its year-end fundraising campaign to “replenish the riches.” For more information, visit www.treasuretrovegivingcircle.com or visit the Treasure Trove Giving Circle Facebook page.
