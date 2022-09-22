Treatment Court of Winona County (TCWC) is turning 10 years old and is holding an anniversary celebration/open house on Thursday, October 6, 4-6 p.m., at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, Winona. The open house is sponsored by Friends of TCWC.
The mission of TCWC is to enhance public safety and reduce costs to the community and criminal justice system by providing resources and structure that allow offenders to become alcohol- and drug-free.
Treatment court participants are high-risk/high-need adult offenders where there is a reasonable assumption that the participant’s criminal activity is connected directly to the ongoing, chronic, and habitual abuse of substances. Absent an interruption in their cycle of addiction, it is likely that these participants will continue to commit crime, re-enter the criminal justice system, and be exposed to long-term incarceration or other negative consequences. Treatment court provides significant resources to its members, including highly personalized case management and structure. The goal is to keep participants accountable, through an intensive focus on treatment, monitoring, and judicial intervention.
The program lasts a minimum of 13 months and is divided into four major phases plus an Aftercare Recovery Group. This timeframe is an estimate, and the time for any one participant to complete the program may vary based on the needs and progress of the individual participant and as directed by the treatment court team. Movement through phases is based on accomplishment of individual case plan goals and program requirements. Components for the program include: chemical dependency evaluation and treatment, mental health assessment and treatment, random alcohol and drug testing, regular court appearances, case management meetings and referrals, employment, education, home visits, curfews, attendance at recovery support group meetings, abstinence from substance use, positive behavioral responses, and restitution.
After successful completion of treatment court, graduates receive ongoing support within the Aftercare Recovery Group, which includes probation supervision, support groups, and quarterly court appearances for at least one year. Statistics show that recidivism (relapses which lead to additional criminal charges and reincarceration) drops significantly after successful completion, as compared to those who do not participate in treatment court or successfully complete its requirements.
The October 6 open house will celebrate 10 years of success, with a program detailing accomplishments and recognition of community supporters, participants and graduates beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Friends of the Treatment Court, a nonprofit entity housed as a special fund at the Winona Community Foundation, provides tangible items and wellness activities (not paid for by grant funding) that will enhance the health (mental, physical, spiritual) of the members and keep them on the path to success; and builds pro-social ties and a recovery network among treatment court members and their families by providing activities that will allow them to maintain a healthy, drug-free life.
A meal will be provided at the open house. The event is free, but RSVPs (for meal-planning purposes) is requested no later than Thursday, September 22. RSVPs can be sent to Treatment Court of Winona County 10-Year Anniversary Celebration Tickets, Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 4 p.m. Eventbrite (or by looking up Eventbrite Treatment Court of Winona County), or to Carin Hyter, treatment court coordinator, at chyter@co.winona.mn.us.
