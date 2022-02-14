Crews began tree clearing work beginning on Monday, Feb. 14, as they prepared for this spring’s Highway 43 reconstruction project along Mankato Avenue, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
The city of Winona is partnering with MnDOT on the project. The city’s crews will be working along the Highway 43 corridor, as well as the area near the highways 61/43 intersection.
Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31. The work is being done in the winter in advance of the construction season to ensure that nesting of endangered species (bats) is not disrupted. Temporary lane closures may occur with flaggers directing traffic.
Starting later this spring, Highway 43/Mankato Avenue will be reconstructed from Sugar Loaf View to Belleview Street including portions of Sarnia Street and East Lake Boulevard. Roundabouts will be constructed at the Highway 61/Highway 43 intersection as well as three additional intersections along Mankato Avenue: Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. For more information, visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy43/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.