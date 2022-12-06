On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the all-day event, “Christmas in the Village,” promotes patronage for local businesses and awareness for nonprofit organizations in Trempealeau this holiday season. Visitors can awaken the magic of the holidays when the kiddos visit with Santa, explore Trempealeau shops to win prizes, and enjoy festive holiday activities in the quaint little village of Trempealeau along the Mississippi River on the Great River Road.
Visits with Santa from 12-3 p.m. in the iconic 1950s caboose at The Station on Main Street were made possible with a generous sponsorship from Citizens First Bank Trempealeau. One lucky resident could win a $100 prize courtesy of Coulee Business Services, Inc. for “Light up the Village,” a residential holiday lights contest. Visitors can find the lights with an online map and then vote for their favorite display.
Visitors will have the opportunity to check out location sponsors: FIT for YOU, River Café, Serendipity Gifts Crafts and More, Serenity Massage & Halotherapy, La Fleur Jardin, The Vets Bar, Muddy Waters Bar, The Station, In the Making, and Trempealeau Hotel, Restaurant, & Saloon. With event passport in hand, guests will collect stamps at each location for a chance to win prizes, but they can also scan QR codes at each location to participate digitally. Lodging sponsors Inn on the River and Little Bluff Inn generously donated overnight stays to sweeten the pot.
The Village of Trempealeau community room will serve as the Warming Center for guests to purchase concessions (hot cocoa bar, water, soda, nacho chips bar, and hot dogs) to support the local Cub Scout Pack 101, which will also have activities for the kids. Organizations showcased in the Warming Center include Friends of Trempealeau Refuge, Trempealeau County Humane Society, Trempealeau VFW Post 1915 Auxiliary, and Perfectly Polished by Mae with a selection of Color Street products.
Organizers are asking guests to bring nonperishable food supplies into the Warming Center to help stock the local food pantry, but pantry shelves are open in the entryway of the Village Hall for those who are in need.
The Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library in Trempealeau is also hosting “Stay Warm Trempealeau” for neighbors helping neighbors in need of warm weather clothes, coats, hats, mittens, and scarves. They will also be hosting a handmade holiday craft on the day of “Christmas in the Village” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last.
Other events around town including three showings (10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.) of holiday movies with popcorn for kiddos in the gathering room at Little Bluff Inn, a Christmas cookie and candy sale at St. Bartholomew Parish Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Miracle on Fourth Street with holiday family fun at Trempealeau United Methodist Church from 3-4:30 p.m. Last but not least, Green Man Acres & Goats on the Go will have a few of their goats out to meet the kiddos on the corner of Second and Main Streets from 12-3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.