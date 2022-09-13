On Wednesday, September 7, ORA Trails broke ground on a new bike park in the village of Trempealeau.
The project has been in the planning stages for the last year and came to fruition this weekend as the project officially kicked off with soil deliveries and excavation. ORA Trails has worked with a group of passionate local community members to bring this idea to life, acquiring permission from the village to build the bike park in the greenspace next to the Trempealeau Municipal Pool.
The project has reached its first funding goal that will cover the costs of the natural surface pump track and flowy perimeter trail to be built this fall. Future goals include raising money to add skills features, more gathering spaces like tables and benches, and some landscaping and play area features to wrap the project up. If you’d like to learn more about the Trempealeau Bike Park Project or make a donation, please visit www.oratrails.org/, and click on the project.
The public is invited to get their hands dirty at a community workday on September 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take part in helping finish the track build. The project team would like to caution community members that the park will be a construction zone from September 7 until project completion.
