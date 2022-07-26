On July 8, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration extended the shelf life for some lot numbers of the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits. You can check the iHealth website for your test kits most up-to-date expiration date by typing the lot number on the back of your test kit box at ihealthlabs.com/pages/news.
The Trempealeau County Health Department has free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits available for community members to pick up to have on hand when they need them. You can pick up a test kit/test kits on the first floor of the Trempealeau County Government Center (36245 Main Street, Whitehall, Wis.) or in the Health Department on the second floor from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday (excluding major holidays).
Please do not come to the Government Center to pick up a test kit if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Testing locations can be found here: bit.ly/3uVJ4zQ.
Having a test kit on hand helps assure you have easy access to taking a COVID-19 test when needed to protect the health of those you love and everyone around you. More information on COVID-19 at-home test kits can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/self-testing.html.
