On Friday, December 10, 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) stated they support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to provide a Pfizer booster dose for 16 and 17 year olds.
The following individuals are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose:
• Anyone 16-plus years old who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The Pfizer vaccine is the only booster dose available for 16 and 17 year olds at this time.
• Anyone 18-plus years old who received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.
• Anyone 18-plus years old who received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available. Everyone 5 years old and older is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose should receive their booster dose to further strengthen their immunity. You do not need an ID or insurance to get a vaccine. For additional information on the vaccine, visit cdc.gov.
Find a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site near you to get your booster shot and/or to get your child vaccinated:
• Friday, December 17, 2-6 p.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic School (in the church basement); 36100 Osseo Road, Independence, WI 54747.
• Tuesday, December 21, 1-7 p.m. at Wanek Center in Arcadia; 730 Raider Drive, Arcadia, WI 54612.
• Wednesday, December 22, 3-7 p.m. at Whitehall School District; 19121 Hobson Street, Whitehall, WI 54773.
The sites above are open to anyone 5-plus who needs their first or second of Pfizer vaccine; anyone 16-plus who needs their Pfizer booster dose; anyone 18-plus who needs their first, second, or booster dose of Moderna vaccine; and anyone 18-plus who needs one dose or the booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. All minor individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. Other vaccine sites can be found at vaccines.gov. Please continue to monitor our Facebook page and website for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.