In September 2021, the Trempealeau County Health Department, Trempealeau County Schools, and AMI partnered to provide free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Trempealeau County. From September 7, 2021, through January 19, 2022, 2,360 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at these free, walk-in vaccine clinics hosted by various Trempealeau County schools. As of February 2, 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 68.6 percent of Trempealeau County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Trempealeau County has the eighth highest percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin.
People not fully vaccinated died from COVID-19 at a rate 14 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated and were hospitalized at a rate 10 times higher. Help keep yourself and your loved ones out of the hospital. Don’t miss the opportunity to get your COVID-19 vaccine at a trusted site in your local community.
The final free, walk-in (no appointment needed) COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Trempealeau County:
- February 8 and March 1 — 1-7 p.m. — Eleva Strum School District, W23597 U.S. Highway 10, Strum, Wis.
- February 9 and March 2 — 1-7 p.m. — Independence School District, 23786 Indee Boulevard, Independence, Wis.
- February 15 and March 8 — 2-7 p.m. — Blair Taylor School District, N31024 Elland Road, Blair, Wis.
- February 16 and March 9 — 2-6 p.m. — GET Middle School, 19650 Prairie Ridge Lane, Galesville
- February 22 and March 15 — 1-7 p.m. — Wanek Center in Arcadia, 730 Raider Drive, Arcadia
- February 23 and March 16 — 3-7 p.m. — Whitehall School District, 19121 Hobson Street, Whitehall, Wis.
Each clinic site has a first dose and second dose clinic scheduled before these clinics come to an end. COVID-19 booster doses will also be available at all of these clinics. You can still start your vaccine series at the designated second dose clinics, but you will have to find an alternate location for your second dose. We recommend those who have been waiting to start their vaccine series to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the next three weeks to receive their second dose at the same place three weeks later.
As a reminder, the following individuals are eligible for the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Anyone 5-plus years old is eligible for the Pfizer (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccine
- Anyone 18-plus years old is eligible for the Moderna (two-dose) COVID-19 vaccine
- Anyone 18-plus years old is eligible for the Johnson & Johnson (one-dose) COVID-19 vaccine.
The following individuals are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose:
- Anyone 12-plus years old who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 5 months ago
- Anyone 18-plus years old who received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at least 5 months ago
- Anyone 18-plus years old who received their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago.
Receiving your COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot when eligible remains the best practice to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19. You do not need an ID or insurance to get a vaccine. For additional information on the vaccine, visit the cdc.gov.
