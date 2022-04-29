Trempealeau County Robotics 7021 from Arcadia recently returned from Houston, Texas, where they competed in a world event. TC Robotics currently has high school students from Arcadia, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, and Cochrane-Fountain City on its team. They were one of 450 teams from around the world to compete at this event. TC Robotics won the Seven Rivers Robotics Regional in La Crosse, Wis., earlier this month to allow them to move on to the world event.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a global robotics community preparing young people for the future and the world's leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education. FIRST inspires young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills, inspire innovation, and foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.
