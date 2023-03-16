The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters (FORH) are encouraging all amateur photographers to get outside and capture the beauty of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge) for a Centennial photo contest.
The Refuge, which was established in 1924 through the efforts of Will Dilg, founder of the Izaak Walton League of America, includes much of the lands and waters of the Mississippi River from Wabasha to Rock Island, Ill. Photos taken on the Refuge will be accepted until October 27, 2023. Winning entries will become part of a traveling display at events up and down the Mississippi River in 2024.
Photographers may enter a total of three photos in the following categories — scenic views of the Refuge, wildlife and plants of the Refuge, and connecting people with nature on the Refuge. There is a fourth category, young nature photographers, for youth ages 16 and under. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each category, and a “Best of Show” award will be given to the photo receiving the most public votes at the end of 2024. Prizes will be funded in part by a generous donation from the League of the Ridiculous of La Crosse, Wis.
For complete rules, visit the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org, or call Stephanie Edeler at 507-454-7351.
