Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invites you to a family archery program. Would you like to practice a new skill? The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge ranger and the Genoa National Fish Hatchery environmental education specialist have partnered for a family archery and beginner course on Saturday, June 24, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m.
Come join us in this fun and informative course for the whole family. Spend a morning learning archery basics in this introductory course for beginners to help build their skills. Equipment will be provided for all the participants. Reservations are required; please call the contact station (608-539-2311, ext. 1) or email to reserve your spot: dana_schelling@fws.gov. Participants must be at least seven years old.
