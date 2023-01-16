The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau is issuing firewood-cutting permits to the local community.
For an individual to be able to cut and collect firewood in the refuge, they must have a Special Use Permit (SUP) signed by the refuge manager. SUP applications are available at the refuge contact station and online. The office is open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is closed from Saturday through Wednesday and on federal holidays. A $10 fee is due with each application to cover administrative costs. For questions, contact Dana M. Schelling at 608-539-2311.
The mission of the National Wildlife Refuge System is to administer a national network of lands and waters for the conservation, management, and where appropriate, restoration of the fish, wildlife, and plant resources and their habitats within the United States for the benefit of present and future generations of Americans. Please visit the Trempealeau National Wildlife and Refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau or call 608-539-2311, ext. 1.
