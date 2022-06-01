The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Contact Station, located at W28488 Refuge Road in Trempealeau, will reopen its doors to visitors on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Office hours will be as follows: Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The station will be closed Saturday through Monday, on federal holidays, and on July 12-13 for a refuge-wide staff meeting.
For more information regarding the refuge, visit our website at or call 608-539-2311, ext. 1.
