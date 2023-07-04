Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invites you to enjoy the summer season through these family-friendly programs.
Tuesday, July 18
6 p.m. — Dragonfly and damselfly hunt
Meet at the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center. You're invited to a dragonfly and damselfly program with expert Dan Jackson. Dan will walk us through the world of dragonflies and give a closer look at their fascinating life. Dan's programs are entertaining and informative. After the introduction, participants are invited to go outside to look for and try to catch and identify dragonflies and damselflies. This program is hosted by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge. Reservations are not required.
Saturday, July 29
10 a.m. — Family Nature Walk
Meet at the Observation Deck. Come and join Nora Woodworth, Happy Dancing Turtle staff member, for some outdoor fun. Families will have the opportunity to explore the refuge as they hike through Pine Creek Dike. This is an event in partnership with Happy Dancing Turtle. To reserve a spot, please contact Nora Woodworth at driftless@happydancingturtle.org or by calling 218-587-2303.
Thursday, August 3
7 p.m. — Bats at the Refuge
Meet at the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center. This is a unique opportunity to meet Wisconsin DNR bat expert Heather Kaarakka and learn about the bats that live in the refuge. After the indoor presentation, Heather will lead an optional walk across a nearby field and observe bats as they emerge from their roosting structure. This program is hosted by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge. Reservations are not required. This event will best be enjoyed by adults, but all ages are welcome. Dress appropriately if you plan to join the outdoor activity.
Wednesday, August 23
6:30 p.m. — International Crane Foundation
Meet at the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center. Learn about the crane species, about their biology, and about the international work and initiatives the foundation is doing. This program is hosted by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge. Reservations are not required.
2023 Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Photo Contest
The Friends of Trempealeau will be hosting a photo contest to recognize nature photographers and showcase the beauty of the refuge. The contest runs the length of the calendar year with multiple categories available. The entry deadline is December 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.