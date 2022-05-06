Saturday, May 14, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invites everyone to the refuge for our Annual Birding Festival to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD). Each year the refuge celebrates WMBD to encourage support for migratory bird conservation. The theme for this year’s installment of the annual celebration is “Dim the Lights for Birds at Night.”
The festival runs from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Join us for a few hours or for the whole celebration. This is an event for the whole family. Some of the activities include early bird hikes, a painting the prairie art session, a wildflower walk in the prairie and a DIY fun and easy bird feeder session. In order to follow COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions all activities during WMBD require pre-registration.
In addition, there will be self-guided birding hikes stations for a week prior to the WMBD event. The self-guided hikes will be beginning May 7-14. There will be signs set up at five of the best birding sites found on the refuge. These locations are hotspots where birdwatchers can see some of the most unique birds found at the refuge. Look for informational brochures found at the kiosks, which will provide site descriptions for the five best birding spots. We hope that you enjoy these recommended birding locations and share them with your friends and family so that more people get to see these amazing birds.
Kick off this year’s annual birding festival by attending Stan Tekiela’s presentation titled, “Uncommon Facts About Common Birds.” Sponsored by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge, this presentation will be held on May 13 at Elmaro Vineyard and will begin at 6:30 p.m., no registration required.
This year, the celebration will be adapted to meet COVID-19 guidelines in order to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all volunteers and participants. We ask that social distancing is still maintained throughout this event. To aid with social distancing, each hiking group will be limited to 15 participants and pre-registration is required. There will be three hikes starting at 7 a.m., followed by three hikes beginning at 9 a.m., on Saturday, May 14. Please call 608-539-2311, ext. 1 to register your spot in the festivities of this year’s WMBD.
As a federal agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is required to follow federal policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, we are able to host programs/events when CDC COVID community levels are low. If conditions change and cases rise, we may need to cancel programs based on departmental policy. We will let you know as soon as possible if we need to cancel. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
For more information regarding the refuge, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau or call 608-539-2311, ext. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.