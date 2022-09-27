This year Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will offer the opportunity to hunt the River Bottoms tract from Saturday, October 15, to Friday, October 21, 2022. This portion of the refuge will be closed to other public use and hunters will be provided with a code to access the property. There will be an accessible porta-potty stationed for daily use and a warming shelter to get out of the weather, if needed.
To participate in this special refuge hunt, all applicants must have a Wisconsin Class A or C Disabled Hunting Permit, a current Wisconsin issued small game license, 2022 State & Federal Duck Stamps, and a completed application. This hunt is limited to 14 participants. If more than 14 applications are received by the deadline (October 7, 2022), a random drawing will be held.
Hunters and assistants may download the application package or pick one up at the Refuge Office. Please send the completed application and signed permit to the refuge or you can drop it off at the office during office hours Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours you can place it in the drop box at the refuge maintenance shop which is a mail slot on the three-stall garage. There is a sign indicating it is the area to drop off applications.
Interested hunters or assistants may contact Hallie Rasmussen for more details or questions at 608-779-2392 or email Hallie_rasmussen@fws.gov (TTY users may call via the Wisconsin State Relay Service at 1-800-947-3529). To request an application by mail, write to Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge, W28488 Refuge Road, Trempealeau, Wisconsin 54661. .
