Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invites you to enjoy the beauty of spring by joining in on one of these events.
Saturday, April 8, 2023
10 a.m. — Family Nature Walk
Event participants will meet at the Observation Deck. Come join Nora Woodworth, Happy Dancing Turtle staff member, for some outdoor fun. Families will have the opportunity to explore the refuge as they hike through Pine Creek Dike. This is a free event in partnership with Happy Dancing Turtle. To reserve a spot, please contact Nora Woodworth at driftless@happydancingturtle.org or by calling 218-587-2303.
Saturday, April 15, 2023
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Volunteer Orientation and Recruitment Day
Meet at the Refuge’s Outdoor Wonder Learning Center. Come and join us for a volunteer meet and greet. Volunteers help with a variety of tasks from greeting visitors, assisting with biological surveys, helping maintenance staff, offering interpretive programs, and more. We will talk about volunteer opportunities and more. Registration for the Volunteer Orientation and Recruitment Day is recommended.
Saturday, May 13, 2023
7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — World Migratory Bird Day Festival
Each year the Refuge celebrates WMBD to encourage support for migratory bird conservation. The theme for this year’s installment of the annual celebration is “Water Sustaining Bird Life.” Join us for a few hours or for the whole celebration. This is an event for the whole family. Save the date. More detailed information about the WMBD festival to come.
2023 Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Photo Contest
The Friends of Trempealeau will be hosting a photo contest to recognize nature photographers and showcase the beauty of the refuge. The contest runs the length of the calendar year with multiple categories available. The entry deadline for contest submissions is December 1, 2023.
