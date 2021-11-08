Trempealeau County Public Health is excited to announce that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is deemed safe and effective for individuals ages 5-11, and it is now available in Wisconsin. On October 29, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include youth ages 5-11. On Tuesday, November 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially confirmed the vaccine is safe and recommended for this age group. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) urges parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible to protect them and those around them.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart for complete protection. It is found to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5-11 years old. No severe side effects were found in the trials, and the most common side effect was a sore arm.
CDC recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 5 and older for the best protection against COVID-19. Find a free, walk-in site near you to get your child vaccinated:
- Wednesday, November 10, 2:30-7 p.m. — Whitehall School District, 19121 Hobson Street in Whitehall
- Friday, November 12, 2-6 p.m. — GET Middle School, 19650 Prairie Ridge Lane in Galesville
- Friday, November 12, 2-6 p.m — Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and Church (in the church basement); 36100 Osseo Road in Independence (5-11 year old vaccine not available at this site).
The sites above are open to anyone five years and older who needs their first, second, or booster dose of Pfizer vaccine; anyone 18-plus who needs their first, second, or booster dose of Moderna vaccine; and anyone 18-plus who needs first dose or the booster dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. As a reminder, the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are available to individuals that received their second dose at least 6 months ago. The Johnson & Johnson booster dose is available to individuals who received their J&J vaccine at least two months ago to strengthen their immunity further.
Vaccination is a safe and critical tool in combating further COVID-19 illness among children and stopping the spread in our communities. Please continue to monitor our Facebook page and website for walk-in vaccine clinics to come. The vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.