The “We Are Water MN” traveling exhibit is moving on around the state, but there are still some great related local activities on Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. near Farmer's Park.
Trout Unlimited will be giving a habitat improvement demonstration, including an electrofishing demonstration with Dr. Jennifer Bieterman and her St. Mary's students. Electrofishing shows the true number of trout in the stream after habitat work. Also join in a wildflower tour following the demonstrations.
Registration is required in advance by calling 507-454-2723 ext. 0 or stopping in the Winona County History Center. Limited to 40 people. Attendees are to meet at the parking area downstream (north) from Farmer's Park between Highway 14 and the park.
Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
