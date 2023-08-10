Attention great big trucks and everyone who loves them! This August, Minnesota State College Southeast will once again host a gathering of the big rigs on campus and invite everyone to get an up-close view of them.
“Every kid I've ever met has been fascinated by big trucks.” said Tom Gierok, who teaches truck driving at the college. He was inspired to start TruckFest in 2019 in honor of an area youngster who was obsessed with watching 18-wheel trucks drive by his house.
TruckFest is on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MSC Southeast Transportation Center, 1250 Homer Road, in Winona. There is no charge for admission, and all ages are welcome. Parking is free and convenient.
Enjoy climbing on, exploring inside, and learning about many types of trucks and large vehicles in a fun, safe environment. The whole family is invited to honk some horns and get up close and personal with big rigs and more.
This year, the college is celebrating its 75th year of service in Winona and 50th year in Red Wing, Minn. The Anniversary Committee is sponsoring bounce houses, prizes, a free hot dog lunch, and more.
Tom Gierok noted that the college has a long history in trucking education. "With Minnesota State College Southeast being a leader in transportation education in the southeast region, TruckFest is the perfect way to connect our community with the opportunities that exist in the trucking industry.”
There are no fees for drivers to participate in this event. If you'd like to be a part of TruckFest, please contact Tom Gierok at 507-453-2728 or tgierok@southeastmn.edu.
