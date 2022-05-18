“Tuned Up,” featuring Jimmy Simpson and Julie Malesytcki with voice and guitar, will perform a concert on the front lawn at Old Main on Sunday, May 22, from 2-4 p.m. Concerts on the lawn at Old Main are growing in popularity. Old Main’s “Gale Star” committee is glad to feature regional musicians with voices our audiences enjoy hearing. Drinks, popcorn and other food will be available. Bring lawn chairs, and plan to relax for an afternoon of music. Your free will donation will help keep the Old Main programs going. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south from West Ridge Avenue on 12th Street. 

