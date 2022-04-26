Congratulations to Cotter junior Olivia Moore and Cotter senior Abby Briggs on earning the National Speech & Debate Association’s Academic All American award. This coveted award recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech and debate success, and personal excellence.
From more than 141,000 student members of the National Speech & Debate Association, fewer than 1 percent of students earn the Academic All American award every year. This tremendous accomplishment places these two students among the top 1 percent of all student members across the country.
