With warm weather finally here, runners are lacing up their shoes and heading out to their favorite trails and paths. Whether you are a seasoned marathoner or giving running a try for the first time, the activity provides numerous benefits beyond burning calories.
David Supik, DO, with the University of Minnesota Medical School talks about the health benefits of running, common injuries and advice for new runners.
Q: How does running benefit our health and overall well-being?
Dr. Supik: There is an exhaustive list of benefits that running affords our health and well-being. Studies show that individuals who regularly engage in physical activities, such as running, have an average life expectancy that is about seven years longer than inactive individuals. Running can decrease the risk factors for some of the most common diseases and conditions we might face, including hypertension, obesity, elevated cholesterol, diabetes and osteoporosis. Running can even shrink risks for some cancers. From a mental health perspective, running can improve blood flow to the brain and help to combat our daily stresses of work or school. It can also improve cognition, fight depression, anxiety and decrease our risk for Alzheimer’s disease later in life.
From a personal standpoint, running improves my daily mental focus, decreases my stress, energizes me for the remainder of my day and allows me to sleep more soundly at night.
Q: What are some of the most common injuries runners experience? What tips do you have for avoiding injury?
Dr. Supik: Most commonly, we see overuse injuries related to overtraining — either by ramping up a new running program too quickly or not providing adequate rest or cross-training between runs. Each time we run, it places small stresses on ligaments, tendons, bones and muscles. If these structures don’t have time to repair themselves between bouts of exercise, it can lead to injury. These injuries most commonly include tendonitis, shin splints, runner’s knee, IT band syndrome and stress fractures.
Stretching and strengthening can help to avoid injury. Start slow when adopting a new running plan. Allow your body to rest and recover between runs. It can also be helpful to consider cross-training with a lower impact activity, such as biking or resistance exercise. Running “equipment,” such as supportive running shoes, also plays an important role in running safely. Be sure to adhere to a 300-400 mile lifespan for your training shoes. If you are unsure about which shoes are best for you, seek help at a local running store. They do a great job of recommending brands for your particular foot shape and running form.
Q: What does it mean to “hit the wall” when running? How can that be avoided?
Dr. Supik: “Hitting the wall” occurs at a specific point in a run when your body runs out of energy. The easily burned fuel in your body called glycogen — a form of sugar — is used up. Your legs might feel as if you just ran into a section of wet concrete. You may also experience a wave of extreme fatigue and self-doubt, cramping or blurred vision.
The “wall” can occur at any point in a run, but we see this most commonly at our Twin Cities Marathon around mile 20. Hitting the wall can be avoided in several ways, starting with relying on your individual training and avoiding running longer and faster than you are prepared for. Proper nutrition before and during your run is also crucial. Pre-run meals should be balanced and include carbohydrate-rich food to provide fuel that can be utilized by our muscles during a run. Staying hydrated and consuming energy gels or carbohydrate drinks during longer runs can also help you stay fueled.
Q: Are there any negative long-term impacts of running?
Dr. Supik: Like many of our favorite things in life, too much of a good thing can sometimes end badly. In the most extreme endurance athletes training for ultramarathons — races which are 30 to 100 miles — some studies have shown an increased risk for developing scarring and thickening in the muscular walls in the heart over time. However, for the vast majority of recreational or typical runners, the benefits wildly outweigh the associated risks. Some of the most prevalent negative beliefs about running have been disproven in recent years. We used to believe runners increased their risks for knee or hip arthritis. However, recent studies have debunked this. We have also learned an adaptation to cartilage in runners’ joints can make them more resilient and less prone to developing arthritis.
Q: What advice do you have for beginners interested in running?
Dr. Supik: First, you should always get off on the right foot with the proper running gear. Fortunately, unlike other sports like hockey, you won’t break the bank. New running shoes and moisture wicking clothing are the basic essentials. If you will be running on busier streets or paths, consider opting for bright colors and reflective clothing for safety. A fitness tracker app or watch is not essential, but it can be a fun way to track your progress with different metrics like heart rate, calories burned, pace and total time running.
Getting out the door with your new shoes is the hardest part for many beginners, so set attainable goals for yourself, keep a regular schedule and try your best to follow it. If you miss a day, don’t sweat it and get back to your groove. It is so important to start slow and consider a run-walk program first. There is no shame in walking! After a run, you can always reward yourself in some way.
Dr. David Supik is a family medicine and sports medicine physician at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He also serves as the medical director for the Twin Cities Marathon. His clinical interests include acute musculoskeletal injuries involving bones, muscles and joints; osteoarthritis and degenerative joint conditions; and chronic tendon issues or tendinopathies.
